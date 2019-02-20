Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed, ID Released For Hillburn Homicide Victim
Real Estate

Morris County Mansion On 'The Sopranos' Sold For $2.3M

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Link to Listing: https://www.njlux.com/properties/8-briarcliff-rd-montville-nj-07045/ Welcome to this over 10,000 sq. ft custom 5 bedroom, 6 full and 2 half bath home built in the sought after “Valhalla Estates” in Montville.
Link to Listing: https://www.njlux.com/properties/8-briarcliff-rd-montville-nj-07045/ Welcome to this over 10,000 sq. ft custom 5 bedroom, 6 full and 2 half bath home built in the sought after “Valhalla Estates” in Montville. Video Credit: Joshua NJLUX Baris

The Morris County spec mansion that Carmela Soprano convinced Tony to build has been sold for $2.3 million.

Located in Montville, the Briarcliff Road mansion was last sold in 2010 for $2.8 million (and it wasn't to Carmela's cousin Brian), property records show.

The mansion is located in the same area as the "dream home" of "RHONJ" star Melissa Gorga , on the market for nearly $3.3 million.

Featured in Season 6 of the hit HBO series, the more than 8,700-square-foot home boasts:

  • 5 bedrooms
  • 6 full and 2 half bathrooms
  • 2-story entry foyer
  • formal living and dining rooms
  • great room with high ceilings and fireplace
  • gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island
  • office, powder room and sitting room
  • walk-out basement has sound proof movie theater, game room, bar and exercise room

Click here for the NJ Lux Real Estate listing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.