Morris County Mansion On 'The Sopranos' Sold For $2.3M

The Morris County spec mansion that Carmela Soprano convinced Tony to build has been sold for $2.3 million.

Located in Montville, the Briarcliff Road mansion was last sold in 2010 for $2.8 million (and it wasn't to Carmela's cousin Brian), property records show.

The mansion is located in the same area as the "dream home" of "RHONJ" star Melissa Gorga , on the market for nearly $3.3 million.

Featured in Season 6 of the hit HBO series, the more than 8,700-square-foot home boasts:

5 bedrooms

6 full and 2 half bathrooms

2-story entry foyer

formal living and dining rooms

great room with high ceilings and fireplace

gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island

office, powder room and sitting room

walk-out basement has sound proof movie theater, game room, bar and exercise room

Click here for the NJ Lux Real Estate listing.

