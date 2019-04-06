Legendary Montclair Jazz Club 'Trumpets' Hits Market At $3.6M

The legendary Trumpets Jazz Club and Restaurant in Montclair is for sale.

The Depot Square facility is listed at $3.6 million and includes a liquor license along with several upstairs apartments.

The club first opened in 1985 and has seen world-renowned performers such as Dave Valentin, Gato Barbieri, Wynton Marsalis and more.

Current owners Enrico Granafei and his wife Kristine Massari purchased the space in 1999, with a mission to maintain its legendary status. But with Massari set to retire as a West Orange teacher this year, the couple is hoping to start a more flexible lifestyle, NJ.com reports .

