Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Legendary Montclair Jazz Club 'Trumpets' Hits Market At $3.6M

Cecilia Levine
Enrico Granafei and his wife Kristine Massari are selling the iconic Trumpets Jazz Club and Restaurant.
Enrico Granafei and his wife Kristine Massari are selling the iconic Trumpets Jazz Club and Restaurant. Photo Credit: Enrico Granafei Facebook/Google Maps

The legendary Trumpets Jazz Club and Restaurant in Montclair is for sale.

The Depot Square facility is listed at $3.6 million and includes a liquor license along with several upstairs apartments.

The club first opened in 1985 and has seen world-renowned performers such as Dave Valentin, Gato Barbieri, Wynton Marsalis and more.

Current owners Enrico Granafei and his wife Kristine Massari purchased the space in 1999, with a mission to maintain its legendary status. But with Massari set to retire as a West Orange teacher this year, the couple is hoping to start a more flexible lifestyle, NJ.com reports .

