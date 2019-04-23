Contact Us
Real Estate

Hudson Valley Mansion On 86 Acres With Own Lake To Be Sold At Auction

Zak Failla
A multi-million dollar Chappaqua mansion will be put up for auction.
A multi-million dollar Chappaqua mansion will be put up for auction. Photo Credit: Zillow

A multi-million dollar mansion that was built for former Vision Financial Corporation CEO Stewart Dauman in Northern Westchester 15 years ago will be put up for bankruptcy auction.

The 20,465-square-foot Rosewood estate in Chappaqua - which was featured in a Wall Street Journal article with the title “A Timeless New York Mansion” - has been listed on Zillow for more than a month at $13,750,000, though it has an estimated value of $11,634,633 according to the organization.

Zillow posted that there will be a court-authorized bankruptcy auction held on-site at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 after Dauman filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15, putting the house on the open market. It had been listed for sale since 2010.

According to Forbes, the mansion was designed by architect Boris Baranovich, who has been featured in Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, House and Garden and House Beautiful. It was created to look as if it was built a century ago.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The home sits on nearly 87 acres and includes eight fireplaces, an indoor basketball court, gym and home theater.

Those potentially interested in bidding on the home will have opportunities to tour the Rosewood estate can do so during viewings from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, Sunday, May 5, Saturday, May 11, Sunday, May 12 and Friday, May 17.

