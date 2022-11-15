Hudson Valley Home Sells For More Than $5M In Only 4 Days Along With Classic Cars

A residence in Westchester County sold for more than $5 million after only four days on the market, along with two classic sports cars.

The home, located on a 2.6-acre property in Rye at 281 Kirby Ln., sold for $5,772,258, which was $1.37 million more than the original listing price of $4,399,500, according to Coldwell Banker Realty officials.

In addition to the home, two Porsche 911s in the residence's garage, produced in 1991 and 2005, were also sold as well with the help of the real estate agent who sold the property, Peter Topping.

The residence is built on a "sheltered inlet" nearby Kirby Mill Pond, which connects to Long Island Sound, offering a sense of seclusion, according to Topping.

"A feeling of tranquility captivates you upon entering this beautiful property. The privacy in its wooded, natural landscape reflects the ambiance of an island experience with water on two sides, with nearly 2.7 acres of nature providing a place for retreat, reflection, play and home," Topping said.

Every offer made on the property in the four days it was on the market was cash and above $5 million, Topping said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.