Historic, 290-Acre Hudson Valley Estate Hits Market For $25 Million

A historic mansion in the Hudson Valley that was once lauded by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt for its “coziness” just hit the market for $25 million.

Known as Steen Valetje, the Dutchess County estate, located in Red Hook, sits on 290 acres and offers “breathtaking views of the Hudson River and Catskills beyond,” according to the listing from Compass Real Estate.

“A sanctuary of seclusion, and a retreat where friends and family can gather for life's most important celebrations,” the listing says.

Built in 1851, the estate was a gift from William Backhouse Astor - once the richest man in America - to his daughter, Laura, according to Bloomberg.

Laura married Franklin Hughes Delano, a businessman and great uncle to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Compass said First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt used the property frequently for entertaining and is said to have loved the home for its “coziness” and expansive views.

The estate remained in the Roosevelt family until 1966 and has since gone through several owners.

It was purchased in 2020 for $16.5 million by Suzy Welch, an author, journalist, and TV commentator, and the widow of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, Bloomberg reports.

The massive, 16-thousand-square-foot home features 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two kitchens, an elevator, and 18-foot ceilings.

In addition to the main house, the sprawling grounds include two four-bedroom guest cottages, a carriage house with four apartments, a two-bedroom gatehouse, a tennis court, an eight-stall horse stable, and indoor and outdoor riding rings.

New buyers will also enjoy half a mile of Hudson River frontage, and of course, a swimming pool.

"Steen Valetje exemplifies the most refined lifestyle with every modern convenience aligned with natural stewardship while honoring its storied past in every detail," Compass said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.