Hamptons Estate Hits Market For $78,000,000

Real estate mavens with a cool $78 million burning a hole in their pockets can be the proud owner of a Long Island estate that has hit the market in the Hamptons.

In Southampton, the oceanfront estate at 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane is on the market for anyone interested in bolstering their real estate portfolio in an impressive fashion.

The property, originally built in 1994, includes 14 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, and five half baths on a 9.40-acre lot.

“This singular Southampton property on Meadow Lane offers over eight acres 500+ ft. of direct oceanfront across two separate lots, in addition to another 200+/- feet on its bayfront lot,” the listing states.

“With 360-degree water views, the world-class trophy location includes a tennis court with tennis house, pool and spa with pool house, and two golf greens with golf houses.

“From either of the two private walkways to the ocean, the views up and down the Atlantic, in addition to the unobstructed view across the bay will take your breath away.”

The complete listing for 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane in Southampton can be found here.

