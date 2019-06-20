Glenn Close Lists Hudson Valley Estate For $3.6M

After more than 30 years, iconic actress and "Fatal Attraction" femme fatale, Glenn Close has listed her Northern Westchester estate for sale.

Known affectionately, as "Beanfield," the 10-acre estate in Bedford Hills on Succabone Road, which includes a totally renovated idyllic farmhouse, has hit the market for $3.6 million, according to dwell.

The five bedrooms, five bathroom home was recently the setting for Close’s daughter, actress Annie Starke's wedding to management consultant Marc Albu. Starke grew up in the home originally built in 1910.

The home has since been totally renovated by the chic Norwalk–based architectural firm Shope Reno Wharton, along with local builder Bob Holland and his son Chris.

Glenn Close's estate.

The home currently dazzles the eye with 5,700 square feet of living space with soaring ceilings, wide moldings, awning covered porches, and five fireplaces.

The estate, listed for sale by Ginnel Real Estate and agent Muffin Dowdle , also includes a guest cottage, a playhouse with sleeping loft, with twinkling stars on the ceiling, a pool, and a barn/garage, the listing said.

Neighbors in the area include Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Close had also owned two other properties on Succabone Road, including a 4-acre property she sold in 2005 for $1.65 million in 2005, and a 4.3-acre property sold for $1.2 million in 2006.

