Former Pro Sports Star's Estate In Region Hits Market For $16.5 Million

A former professional athlete's massive 18,000-square-foot Connecticut compound has been put on the market for nearly $16.5 million.

Sotheby’s International Realty listed a 445.62-acre estate in Litchfield County at 400 5 1/2 Mile Road in Cornwall, which is owned by tennis legend Ivan Lendl for $16,450,000, which includes 10 bedrooms, 12 full, and three partial bathrooms.

“This extraordinary estate with a beautiful Georgian Federal-style home was designed by the American architect Allan Greenberg for world-renowned tennis legend Ivan Lendl,” the realtors wrote in the listing.

Former tennis superstar Ivan Lendl is selling his Connecticut compound at 400 5 1/2 Mile Road in Cornwall. Sotheby's International Realty

The property includes a wood-paneled library, spacious living room, formal dining room, and family room, all with fireplaces and wide plank oak floors, as well as a trophy room or office and an eat-in chefs kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and butlers pantry complete the first level, they noted.

There are multiple fireplaces throughout the residence, and a wood-paneled library. Sotheby's International Realty

The main bedroom includes two oversized walk-in closets, a sitting room, and an oversized bathroom with an office featuring a paladin window, a children's library, and the additional ensuite bedrooms on the second floor.

Other amenities include an indoor pool adjoining two locker rooms, a sauna, a workout room, and a full-sized gymnasium.

Lendl's property includes spacious interior and exterior amenities. Sotheby's International Realty

Outside there is a heated gunite pool with a cabana, tennis court, and play court. The attached three-bay garage is complemented by a three-bay detached garage with office space on the second floor.

