Estate Overlooking Hudson River Hits Market At $45,000,000

A massive estate overlooking the Hudson River has hit the market and can be had for anyone with nearly $50 million burning a hole in their pocket.

In Dutchess County, the estate at 46 Ledgerock Lane in Hyde Park has been listed for $45 million by Corcoran Country Living, though annual taxes will cost nearly $80,000, according to the realtors looking to sell the property.

The sellers noted that current setback laws require homes on riverfront parcels to now be built at least 100 feet from the river, making Ledgerock essentially one-of-a-kind.

“A once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a breathtaking, gated estate which can never be built again,” they noted. “This magnificent architectural gem lies on a rock ledge cantilevering the Hudson River surrounded by (more than) 10 private acres.”

Designed by architect Lee Ledbetter, Ledgerock took years to develop and engineer when it was first conceptualized.

“Ledgerock is itself an elegant architectural sculpture designed to make you feel like you are floating on the river, while offering unparalleled views of the Catskill Mountains,” the realtors said.

“To reach the main residence visitors enter through a gate flanked by sculptures of mythological temple guards, then drive a quarter mile down the driveway, across a private railroad crossing, straight to the bank of the Hudson River.”

The 15,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, with views of the Hudson in every room through walls of glass.

Other amenities include travertine decks hovering just over the water, with a sculpture garden that features more than 50 sculptures on landscaped grounds.

The exterior living space includes a 5,000-square-foot travertine deck with a built-in gunite salt-water pool, outdoor kitchen, firepit, and dramatic hot tub - all perched over the Hudson.

In addition to the main residence, there is a staff apartment, a 2,500-square-foot guest house, garage space for between nine and 18 cars, and a carwash.

The main residence also has a theater room, an indoor swimming pool, spa, and gym.

Anyone interested in the $45 million Hudson Valley estate can see the complete listing here.

