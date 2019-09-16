Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Charged With DWI, Two Injured After Fiery Three-Car Crash In Rockland
Equinox Fitness Co-Founder Lists Westchester Estate For $8.8M

Joe Lombardi
The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom, 1,423-square-foot estate is on 2.65 acres of property. Photo Credit: Houlihan Lawrence
A look inside. Photo Credit: Houlihan Lawrence

The co-founder of luxury fitness company Equinox has listed his Westchester mansion for $8.8 million.

Vito Errico, a former Bridgehampton resident, designed the custom-built Armonk estate in collaboration with in-house Equinox designers, Realtor.com reports .

Built in 2006, it features a combination of glass, stone and wood.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom, 11,423-square-foot mansion is on 2.65 acres of property, according to its Houlihan Lawrence listing .

The master suite features two fireplaces, a spa-bathroom and walk-in closets.

For more and a gallery of photos, click here.

