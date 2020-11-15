Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Data Reveals Number Who Have Moved Out Of NYC During Pandemic, Where They've Gone

Joe Lombardi
Manhattan
Manhattan Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There are now numbers behind the mass exodus of New York City residents to the suburbs and beyond amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 1 through Oct. 31 this year, a total of 295,103 NYC residents have made change-of-address requests.

That's according to data The New York Post obtained from the US Postal Service.

Most went to Long Island -- a total of more than 40,000 (21,362 to Suffolk County, with 6,500 of that number in six zip codes on the East End, and 18,731 to Nassau County), followed by Westchester County (15,850) and 9,356 to Hudson County, New Jersey (which includes Jersey City and Hoboken), the Post reported.

Between July and September, nearly a billion dollars worth of property along the East End of Long Island was sold, according to a Brown Harris Stevens.

According to Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants:

  • Westchester County saw a 112 percent increase in home sales in July.
  • In Connecticut, Fairfield County saw a 73-percent increase in July home sales.
  • Farther north of the city, Putnam and Dutchess counties both saw double-digit percent increases.

The Brown Harris Stevens report found that sales prices in the Hamptons averaged $2.17 million during the third quarter, which is up 33.2 percent from the same time last year. The median price jumped 26.2 percent to $1.26 million.

