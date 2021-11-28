Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Cardi B Building Sprawling Mansion In Bergen County - But She Calls It NYC

Cecilia Levine
Cardi B and the rendering of her North Jersey home.
Cardi B and the rendering of her North Jersey home. Photo Credit: iamcardib Instagram (inset)/NJMLS

Cardi B announced she's in the process of building a New York City home. But what she apparently meant was New Jersey.

"These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!" the rapper wrote. 

"I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

The sprawling Bergen County home, in Tenafly, sold for more than $5.8 million in September 2021 and, once construction is complete, will boast nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms -- and even more in the guest house, the New York Post reports.

The Zillow listing shows it's approximately 13,000 square feet.

"Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!"

Click here for more from the New York Post.

