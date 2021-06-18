Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz Lists Greenwood Lake Home, Pontoon Party Boat For $975K

Beastie Boys star Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz has listed his Greenwood Lake home after 15 years.

Horovitz and his wife, Kathleen Hanna, purchased the Hewitt (Passaic County) home near the New York border for $799,000 in 2006, and have it listed on Zillow at $975,000, "People" reports.

The couple have reportedly spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic at their home in Pasadena, California.

Built in 1955, the Emerson Road home sits on Upper Greenwood Lake -- right on the New York border -- and has three beds and three baths.

It also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a double slick dock with a pontoon party boat, which is included in the sale.

Hanna's documentary "The Punk Singer" was filmed inside the house in 2013.

Click here for the complete listing on Zillow.

