Ramapo Daily Voice
Assets Of Late Broadway Legend Who Lived In CT Valued At $75M

Nicole Valinote
Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim Photo Credit: By Poemsstories / Wikipedia Commons

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut estate is estimated to be worth about $75 million, according to a new report.

The New York Post said that court documents show the estimated value of the estate, which includes the late composer's personal effects and rights to his music.

Sondheim died on Friday, Nov. 26, at the age of 91 at his home in the Litchfield County town of Roxbury.

During his career, Sondheim worked as a composer and lyricist for many Broadway musicals, including "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "Into The Woods."

The NY Post said Sondheim left his assets to his husband, Jeffrey Romley, along with friends and certain charities.

Read the full NY Post report here.

