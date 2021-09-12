Actress/Model's Estate In Region Goes To Auction

Supermodel and actress Maria Kimberly’s Hamptons estate is set to be put up for auction to buyers with a few million dollars in the bank.

Kimberly, who came to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, will have her 2.3-acre Southampton compound on Long Island put up for auction with no reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a new listing.

In the past, the gated residence has been put up for sale for upwards of $7.5 million, though it can be outright purchased now for slightly under $5 million.

The auction is being conducted through Heritage Auctions.

When it is auctioned, the estate will come with nearly $2 million worth of furnishings, the auctioneers said, including custom pieces and imported antiques selected specifically for the home.

The property boasts features that include a double-height entry, a sweeping staircase, and a formal living room with high ceilings, a fireplace, and crisp molding, according to the listing. There is also a bedroom suite, eat-in kitchen, and multiple terraces.

It also has a pool, pool house, and private guest cottage.

“The estate and grounds are impeccable,” Nate Schar, director of luxury real estate for Heritage Auctions, said in a statement. “It’s absolutely turn-key, and offered with the finest furnishings and luxury amenities, down to the silk napkins.

“The home is a great hideaway for people looking for an elegant and playful space to relax away from (the) city. Though it feels remote, it’s just minutes to Southampton Village,” Schar added. “The house has rarely been used and is in impeccable condition. Most of the bedrooms have never even been slept in.”

The listing for the Southampton home at 68 Ridge Road in Southampton can be found here.

