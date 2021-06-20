20-Acre Estate Overlooking Hudson River Hits Market

Those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life might be interested in a 12,980-square-foot home for sale in the Hudson Valley for a mere $5.55 million.

The home, which sits along the Hudson River in the town of West Park in Ulster County, is famous for its design by Long Island-based architect Norman Jaffe.

Surrounded by 20 acres of land, the estate which refers to classic Greek architecture, has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two partial bathrooms, and an indoor pool.

The living and kitchen areas are located upstairs with the bedrooms located on the lower floor. The living room has windows on three sides that offer river views.

The living room overlooking the Hudson River. PropertyShark.com/AlonKoppel

The property also has a 1,498-square-foot garage that can be converted to a live-in residence, as well as a separate two-car garage.

The home, built in 1993, sits high on a bluff that overlooks the west bank of the Hudson River, offering wide views of the waterway.

The home is located within 10 minutes of train service at Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County and 2 hours north of New York City.

The grand entryway. PropertyShark.com/AlonKoppel

Stewart International airport is 30 minutes away as is Dutchess County airport for private planes.

The home is listed by Heather Croner of Sotheby’s International Realty.

