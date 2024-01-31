‘Rape Is Rape’: Hochul Signs NY Law Broadening Sexual Assault Definition

A new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, Jan. 30, expands the definition of rape to include additional forms of nonconsensual, forced sexual conduct.

Known as the “Rape is Rape” bill, the legislation removes the penetration requirement from the rape statutes and defines rape as vaginal, oral, and anal sexual contact.

Under the previous law, oral and anal rape were excluded from being called rape. There was also a higher standard for what constituted vaginal rape.

“We are reassuring survivors that when they walk into a police station or approach the witness stand that the full weight of the law is behind them now going forward,” Hochul said. “Rape will be treated like the horrific crime that it is. The voices have been heard, and we affirm that justice will be served."

The bill was sponsored by Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, whose 47th District represents parts of Manhattan.

Hoylman-Sigal said the move will make it easier to hold perpetrators of sex crimes accountable and will be particularly important in helping members of the LGBT community, who face higher rates of rape and sexual assault.

“Rape is Rape, plain and simple. In New York State we cannot allow outdated, heteronormative notions of sex to limit our ability to acknowledge that fact and to hold those who commit acts of sexual violence accountable,” he said.

The move marks a continuation of Hochul’s efforts to support sexual abuse victims. In 2022, she signed the Adult Survivors Act, which gave victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file a lawsuit against their abuser.

She has also signed legislation establishing a statewide rape kit tracking system and enacted new laws expanding so-called “revenge porn” statutes to include “deep faked” images.

