Rachel Minaya, Wife Of Yankees Exec Omar Minaya, Found Dead In NJ Home: Report

Minaya, whose LinkedIn page says she was an interior designer, was found dead on Saturday, July 20, according to the NY Post, who said her 65-year-old husband was not home at the time of her death.

Suicide has been ruled out as the cause, the outlet said citing someone who'd been briefed by the family.

The couple has two sons together, Justin and Teddy, who were raised in Harrington Park.

Click here for more from the NY Post and check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.