County In Hudson Valley Advances Legislation To Stop NYC From Sending Migrants

The legislation was presented by Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne during a meeting held by the Putnam County Legislature's Rules Committee, county officials announced on Tuesday, June 27.

During the meeting, the committee unanimously voted to advance this legislation, which would prevent outside municipalities from housing members of its homeless population, migrants, and asylum seekers at temporary residency-permitted facilities in Putnam County without first agreeing with the county.

According to county officials, the legislation would not prevent existing or future homeless shelters from operating within Putnam.

Additionally, the committee also advanced a resolution that would declare Putnam a "rule of law" county, which would definitively make it clear that the county is not a "sanctuary county," officials said.

Both proposed pieces of legislation are now eligible to be voted on by the county legislature, which could codify them into law.

The action taken by the Rules Committee comes after Byrne declared a State of Emergency in Putnam County in late May to prevent New York City from sending migrants without coordinating with county leaders.

"The City of New York has not been forthcoming or transparent throughout this process," Byrne, a Republican, said, adding that the county is aware that at least one facility in Putnam was contacted by New York City concerning the housing of migrants, but declined the offer.

"Like the experiences reported by our neighboring counties in Orange, Rockland, and Dutchess, this was done without any coordination with county officials,” Byrne said, also saying that the proposed legislation would act as a long-term solution.

County legislators echoed Byrne's concern toward the city sending migrants to Putnam.

"Putnam County does not have the resources to take on the burden that New York City has chosen to accept,” said Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke, who continued, "The purpose of this legislation is to give the County the ability to preserve residents’ rights, protect their well-being, and reinforce that we are definitively not a sanctuary county."

"We’re trying to be as transparent as possible in this process, especially in the wake of New York City failing to be honest with communities north of Westchester County," said Legislator Toni Addonizio.

Putnam officials said they have also been in communication with officials from Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, and Westchester counties regarding their plans.

