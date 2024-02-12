Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Rockland County: New Storm Forecast Map

The time frame for the storm is overnight Monday evening, Feb. 12 into Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service.

A widespread 8 to 12 inches of snow is now expected in Westchester, Rockland, Fairfield, and New London counties, with 6 to 8 inches now forecast for much of NYC and northern Long Island and 4 to 6 inches in downtown Manhattan and southern and eastern Long Island.

Putnam and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley and parts of could now see up to 18 inches along with areas in the northern-most parts of Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut.

A new projected map of snowfall totals released Monday by the National Weather Service is shown in the image above.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Monday night before changing over to a wintry mix a few hours before daybreak on Tuesday, with snow, which could be heavy at times, in inland areas, where a Winter Storm Watch is now in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could be as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour during the height of the storm.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, a widespread mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected from the system, with mainly snow, heavy at times, in areas away from the coast.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid-30s.

