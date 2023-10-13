Prison Time: Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Beating Former 'Intimate' Partner

Orange County resident Gregory Gonzalez, age 56, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to two to four years in prison, the maximum permitted under the law.

Gonzalez had three prior felony convictions, including a felony sex offense, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

As alleged in statements made and documents filed in court, on Saturday, April 29, members of the City of Middletown Police Department responded to an alleyway for a call of an individual screaming for help.

There, they found the victim with bruising and swelling to the face and the victim said that Gonzalez, who was a former intimate partner, had caused the injuries before fleeing the scene.

Gonzalez was located nearby, wearing a ski mask, and refused to comply with police directives before he was eventually taken into custody, court records show.

It was learned by the police that there was an active order of protection in favor of the victim that ordered Gonzalez to stay away and not commit any offenses against the victim.

At the plea proceedings, Gonzalez admitted that he struck the victim in violation of the order of protection, which he was aware was in effect, Hoovler said.

Hoovler thanked the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Gonzalez.

“Violent recidivists, such as this defendant, deserve to face significant prison sentences,” said Hoovler. “I commend the bravery of the survivor in this case who came forward and was heard."

