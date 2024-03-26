Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson To Hold Event In Hudson Valley

Williamson, age 71, who is currently running for president as a Democrat, will visit Hudson Valley Books for Humanity in Ossining on Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

During the event at the bookstore, located within the Historic Olive Opera House at 67 Central Ave., Williamson will take the stage for an informal book signing and will also give her perspective on the country's current state. Following this, she will take questions from the audience as well.

A successful author of several self-help books, including four New York Times bestsellers, Williamson is now running her second presidential campaign.

Her platform currently calls for a federal minimum wage increase, universal healthcare, and the creation of a US Department of Peace.

Williamson briefly suspended her campaign in early February after receiving 2.9 percent of the vote in the Nevada Democratic primary, but reentered later in the month after placing third in Michigan's Democratic primary.

Williamson was also a candidate in the last presidential race, in 2020, dropping out of the Democratic primary race in January 2020.

The event at Hudson Valley Books for Humanity will be free. Those interested in attending can RSVP by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.