President Biden To Visit Hudson Valley: Here's Where He's Going

Biden will appear at SUNY Westchester Community College on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m., according to the office of Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), who will be hosting the president during his visit.

During his appearance at the college, Biden is set to call on Republicans to "come to the table" on increasing the debt limit to avoid a default.

Biden will also call on ensuring that programs such as veterans’ health care visits, teachers and school support staff, and Meals on Wheels for seniors are fully funded, according to Bowman's office.

"I’m proud to host President Biden in Westchester as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure economic stability for millions of Americans to avoid default," Bowman said of the visit.

Republicans are currently willing to raise the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts, and Biden is meeting with leaders of Congress on Tuesday to make progress on an agreement ahead of the June 1 default deadline, according to multiple reports.

