Pregnant Woman Critical After Becoming Trapped Under Car In Hudson Valley: Police Seeking Info

The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Nov. 10 around 5:50 p.m., when police responded to an address on Fenwood Road in Mahopac on a report of a pregnant woman being pinned underneath a car, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

Arriving Carmel Police officers and Mahopac firefighters soon found a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu in the middle of the road and discovered that its owner, 43-year-old Mahopac resident Sheila Ritchie, had become trapped underneath when the vehicle rolled down her driveway.

Firefighters then raced to get Ritchie out from under the vehicle while also giving her emergency medical treatment. After she was rescued from under the Malibu, she was taken to Westchester Medical Center by helicopter, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the Malibu rolled down the driveway after being parked due to a mechanical issue, Bodo said. Carmel Police are still investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact the department's Detective Division.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

