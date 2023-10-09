Powerball Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley Worth $150K

The winning ticket was sold in Orange County in Newburgh at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 47-54-57-60-65 with a Powerball of 19. The third prize winning total was $50,000, but the player purchased two mulitplers, boosting their win to $150,000, the New York Lottery said.

To win a third prize you have to have four correct numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.