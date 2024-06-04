Hudson Valley Man With 32 Prior Arrests Charged Again With Burglary

Dutchess County resident Jason Bohlig, age 45, of Poughkeepsie, was nabbed by the town of Lloyd Police on Friday, May 31.

According to Lloyd Police Chief James Janso, Bohlig is accused of breaking into a home on Pancake Hollow Road and then running when the homeowner confronted him.

He was arrested shortly after and is being held without bail at the Ulster County Jail.

Bohlig is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 5.

