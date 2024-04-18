Hudson Valley Man Charged With Drug Sales, Possession of Gun

Dutchess County resident Jaylen Shaw, age 22, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, April 18, following the raid by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.

Shaw's arrest comes following an investigation by the task force into drug sales in the Poughkeepsie area, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force.

Harris said during the raid on Thursday, agents found Shaw armed with a loaded illegal handgun along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

A large quantity of crack cocaine and cash was also seized, he added.

Harris said the drugs were found partially packaged and ready for distribution.

Shaw was taken into custody and processed for the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a firearm (loaded 9mm handgun)

Criminal sale of a controlled substance

He was later transported to the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court, where the court released him due to mandatory bail laws.

According to Harris, the task force has seized seven illegal handguns and a large quantity of fentanyl and cocaine/crack cocaine so far this year.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

