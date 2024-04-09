Cop Injured With Chemical Agent As 100 People Block Hudson Valley Roadway

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, April 7, on Church Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Det. Lt. Terrence Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police said multiple agencies responded to help disperse the crowd near Cafe Maroon, which was blocking all three lanes of Church Street.

Beam said two people were arrested, and two others, along with a police officer, were treated for exposure to a chemical agent.

The people arrested, who were not identified, were released a short time later in compliance with the New York State Bail Reform Act, Beam said.

This is a developing story.

