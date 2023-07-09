Potential Rainfall Rates Of 1 To 2 Inches Per Hour Could Result In Flash Flooding, Hochul Warns

Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for additional severe weather expected to impact most of the state Sunday afternoon, July 9 into Monday, July 10.

Localized flooding is expected in urban areas, roads, and small streams.

"Throughout the weekend, parts of the state will continue to be at risk for flooding from storms bringing heavy rain, especially in those areas already hard-hit by rains and flooding over the past couple of days," Hochul said. "State agencies will stay ready to respond to local requests for assistance throughout the weekend. I urge everyone to keep a close eye on the weather and be sure to plan activities accordingly."

The storm will be sparked by a slow-moving cold front with most of the rainfall expected Sunday afternoon through the overnight, the National Weather Service says.

The showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Monday afternoon.

Scattered to potentially numerous areas of flash flooding are likely, the weather service noted, adding that "small streams, rivers, and creeks could rise out of their banks."

Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher totals.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

