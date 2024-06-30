Thunderstorm 74°

SHARE

Potent Storm Knocks Out Power In Region

Thousands are without power after a severe storm swept through the Northeast.

A radar image of the region at around 7 p.m. Sunday June 30.

A radar image of the region at around 7 p.m. Sunday June 30.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, a total of around 16,315 customers in New York are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Here's a breakdown by counties in the region:

  • Dutchess - 5,999
  • Suffolk - 934 
  • Ulster - 681
  • Putnam - 530
  • Greene - 344
  • Sullivan - 340
  • Columbia - 215
  • Rensselaer - 188
  • Nassau - 93
  • Westchester - 30
  • Saratoga - 28
  • Albany - 24
  • Orange - 13
  • Rockland - 0

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the entire region from around midday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE