Fair 37°

SHARE

Post-Christmas Storm Next System Taking Aim At Northeast

A powerful storm that wreaked havoc on the Northeast with flooding and power outages will be followed by a long stretch of dry days before the next system takes aim at the region right after Christmas Day.

<p>Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40s before the expected arrival of the next storm system on track for the Northeast.</p>

Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40s before the expected arrival of the next storm system on track for the Northeast.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

According to current forecast models, the system will move in from the Midwest on Tuesday, Dec. 26, just in time to affect post-Christmas travel.

It's then expected to linger into Wednesday, Dec. 27, and possibly Thursday, Dec. 28 as well.

With daytime high temperatures expected to be in the 40s during that time, most of the precipitation is expected to be rainfall.

The only opportunity for precipitation in the days leading up to Christmas is Tuesday, Dec. 19 where areas in upstate New York and northern New England could see snow showers, and possibly snow squalls, according to the National Weather Service.

For the rest of the Northeast, it will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Look for sunny skies Wednesday, Dec. 20 with a high temperature in the low 40s, but wind-chill values in the 20s.

It will remain sunny and cold on both Thursday, Dec. 21, and Friday, Dec. 22, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 30s on both days.

Saturday, Dec. 23 will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, it will be mostly sunny on both Christmas Eve on Sunday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25 will with a high temperature in the mid-40s. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

There's uncertainty surrounding the timing and strength of the post-Christmas storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE