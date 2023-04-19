Possible Weekend Washout Could Follow Topsy-Turvy Stretch: 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday, April 19 has gotten off to a brisk and unseasonably chilly start with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will begin to rebound in the afternoon, ranging from the 50s to around 60 degrees in some spots, as skies gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday, April 20 will be partly sunny, with a high temperature climbing to around 70 degrees and calm winds.

Friday, April 21 will be the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the mid to upper 70s, and a summer-like feel.

"People will be shedding winter coats for shorts and T-shirts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

But it will become unsettled as the weekend arrives with clouds thickening overnight Friday into Saturday morning, April 22, the National Weather Service says.

That will be followed by patchy morning drizzle and plenty of clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Showers will be likely Saturday evening, through the overnight, and at times during the day and evening on Sunday, April 23.

