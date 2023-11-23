Mostly Cloudy 46°

Popular Brand Of Turvey Gravy Recalled Due To Labeling Issue

A popular brand of turkey gravy is being recalled because of a mislabeling issue.

<p>Seneca Foods Corporation is announcing a voluntary recall of mislabeled Hy-Vee Turkey gravy in glass jars that actually contain beef gravy.&nbsp;<br></p>

 Photo Credit: FDA
The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes only:

  • Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy (12 oz glass jars)
  • UPC: 75450-03608
  • Individual Lot Code On Lid: A3CG162M A3CG192M

"This product could potentially contain a soy allergen which is not declared on the label," the company said, noting that it is "now retrieving improperly labeled Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy from its distribution system."

The recall only affects Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy product sold by Hy-Vee. No other retailers are affected. 

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.

Seneca said it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

