Popular Apple Juice Brand Recalled Due To High Arsenic Levels

S. Martinelli & Co. said the recall is for a single lot of Martinelli’s Apple Juice, one-liter (33.8-ounce) bottles.

The recalled product has a “Best By” date of “09MAR2026” or “10MAR2026” on the front of the bottle above the label.

The product was shipped between March 13, 2023, and September 27, 2023, with the majority of the product shipped before July 28, 2023.

This recall results from a sampling by the State of Maryland that found samples from one production lot of Martinelli’s apple juice, sold in one-liter glass bottles, tested above the guidance action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice set by the FDA in June 2023.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that exposure to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.

Effective June 1, 2023, the FDA issued guidance lowering the industry action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice from 23 parts per billion to 10 ppb, in line with the requirements for water.

The Maryland Department of Health reported that test results for the March 2023 production lot at issue showed 11.6 ppb for inorganic arsenic, 1.6 ppb higher than the industry action level outlined in the new guidance established on June 1, 2023.

The company said no illnesses or complaints related to this product code have been reported to date, and no other production dates or Martinelli products are affected by this recall.

Consumers with questions can contact Martinelli’s at 1-800-662-1868.

