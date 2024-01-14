Popular Actor Who Grew Up In Region Dies At Age 50

Alec Musser was 50 years old. He died Friday night, Jan. 12 at his home in Del Mar, California, north of San Diego. A cause of death has not been released. His death was announced Saturday, Jan. 13 on Instagram by his fiancée Paige Press.

Musser appeared on the ABC-TV soap opera "All My Children," playing the role of Del Henry after joining the cast in the summer of 2005, a year after winning the reality TV series competition, "I Wanna Be A Soap Star," according to his bio on IMBd.

He also worked as a fitness model who appeared on multiple covers of Men's Health magazine.

Musser was born in New York City in 1973, grew up in Connecticut and New Jersey, and attended prep school in Connecticut at thehe Westminster School in Simsbury, according to wikipedia bio, which noted he moved out to the West Coast after attending the University of San Diego.

An avid athlete, he enjoyed skiing and surfing. In his last Instagram post two days before his death, he is shown surfing.

Comedian Adam Sandler is among those mourning Musser's death on social media, posting on X: "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

