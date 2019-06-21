Writer From Hudson Valley Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Donald Trump In Mid-90s

A well-known writer and advice columnist says she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in the mid-1990s.

E. Jean Carroll, now 75 and residing in the Hudson Valley, listed President Trump as the last of her most "Hideous Men," in a first-person magazine column. Carroll, who lives in a cabin on an island in the Wawayanda Mountains outside Warwick in Orange County, is best known for her "Ask E. Jean" column, which has appeared in Elle magazine since 1993.

In the cover story set to appear in next week's issue of New York Magazine, Carroll details the alleged sexual assault that she said happened in the mid-1990s when Trump was married to Marla Maples in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. Carroll is now the 16th woman to accuse the President of sexual misconduct.

The magazine excerpt comes from her new book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal."

The incident began, Carroll says, when Trump asked her what to buy, she agrees, and the two eventually went from the lingerie section to the dressing room where she says events turn violent with Trump shoving her against a wall, and then pulls down her tights, according to this account in New York Magazine's Intelligencer.

The White House issued this response: "This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad."

Carroll says she was 52, or about two years older than Trump, when the alleged assault occurred in Manhattan.

In her list of "the 21 most revolting scoundrels I have ever met," Carroll recounts an earlier assault when she was attending college, where she was a Pi Beta Phi, a cheerleader and crowned Miss Indiana University.

Carroll's column in Elle has an estimated eight million readers. It's the longest running advice column in American publishing. She won an Emmy award for her writing on Saturday Night Live .

