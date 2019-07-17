Writer From Area Eyes Legal Action Against Trump After Sex Assault Claims

A prominent author from the Hudson Valley who claims she was sexually assaulted by President Donald Trump in the 1990s is contemplating taking legal actions against the commander-in-chief.

E. Jean Carroll, now 76, alleged in a New York Magazine column that Trump was among her most “Hideous Men,” alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the now president.

Carroll lives in a cabin on an island in the Wawayanda Mountains outside Warwick in Orange County. She is best known for her "Ask E. Jean" column, which has been featured in Elle magazine since 1993.

In a new interview with the Daily Beast, Carroll said that she is now "thinking about hiring a really smart attorney" to take legal action against Trump.

In the New York Magazine cover story, Carroll details the alleged sexual assault that she said happened in the mid-1990s when Trump was married to Marla Maples in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. Carroll is now the 16th woman to accuse the President of sexual misconduct.

The magazine excerpt comes from her new book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.”

Previously Carroll said that she would not press charges because she would “find it disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection."

“I have no expectations,” Carroll said to the Daily Beast. “I have learned as a woman of 76 years to have absolutely no expectations, because if you have even a half of an expectation, you will be disappointed. So I have no expectation.”

The incident began, Carroll says, when Trump asked her what to buy, and the two eventually went from the lingerie section to the dressing room where she says events turned violent with Trump shoving her against a wall, before pulling down her tights, according to her account in New York Magazine's Intelligencer.

"This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad," teh White House responded following the allegations

Carroll says she was 52, or about two years older than Trump, when the alleged assault occurred in Manhattan.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.