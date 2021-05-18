'When The Time Is Right I Will Tell You The Truth': Cuomo Again Denies Harassment Claims

\Gov. Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his vehement denials of any wrongdoing as the New York Attorney General’s Office continues its investigation into claims of sexual harassment from multiple women.

Following a COVID-19 briefing from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 17, Cuomo got heated with a reporter questioning the governor about the sexual harassment allegations, repeating that he has done nothing wrong.

“You make me feel uncomfortable by some of the questions you ask me … There have to be other elements, that’s not sexual harassment,” he said while being questioned about whether or not he had an “intimate” relationship with any other elected officials.

“Intimate has a number of manifestations. I think we have an intimate relationship,” he mused while addressing Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, who was on the panel with him. “But it’s not a sexual relationship. So you have to know what that means.”

During the exchange, Cuomo got defensive with a reporter, questioning whether she had a dictionary definition of “sexual harassment” while stating repeatedly that he has "a two-paragraph answer for that."

“I know the definition. And I never sexually harassed anyone. I’m going to let them do the review, and then I’m going to tell you the truth and the facts about this entire situation.”

Cuomo went on to reiterate that he never sexually harassed any of the women who made allegations against him, and that he felt sorry if anyone ever felt uncomfortable.

“I think this has all been distorted and manipulated in the press, and when the time is right,” he said. “I will tell you the truth and the facts and I am very much looking forward to it.”

