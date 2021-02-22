Watch: Fictional Britney Spears Seeks Apology From Cuomo For Nursing Home Scandal In SNL Skit

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t be appearing on his brother’s CNN news show, but he still found himself featured in primetime over the weekend.

Cuomo was the target of a “Saturday Night Live” skit this weekend, played by Pete Davidson, which targeted the New York governor and much-maligned Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant.

In the skit, Davidson’s Cuomo touts that “dining is back in New York” while attempting to evade questions about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, rehashing the governor’s previous comments about nursing home deaths versus hospital deaths.

“Some of the people who died in the nursing homes were not counted as nursing home deaths, they were counted as hospital deaths,” Davidson said. “Which is basically what happens at Disney World, OK? People die and they move the bodies. They say, ‘Oh, I guess Brenda died in the parking lot, not on the teacups.’”

When asked by SNL star Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears on her fictitious show “Oops I Did it Again” about nursing home deaths, the faux Cuomo got angry while threatening New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I get a little angry now, again, and always,” Davidson said as Cuomo before snapping at Bryant’s Ted Cruz, shouting “Do not associate yourself with me. We are not the same. I am a man, you are a clown.

“And if you mess with me, I will send you to a clown hospital. And when you die, I will not count your body.”

Watch the SNL cold open in the video above.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.