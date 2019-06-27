Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Politics

Vote Now: Who Won Second Democratic Presidential Debate?

Jon Craig
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, far right, was among the candidates jostling for airtime Thursday during the second Democratic Party presidential debate. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks about "Medicare for all" during Thursday night's Democratic Party presidential debate. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab
Vice President Joe Biden during Thursday's Democratic Party presidential debate in Miami. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand during Thursday's Democratic Party presidential debate. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, during Thursday's Democratic Party presidential debate. Photo Credit: Jon Craig
Sen. Kamala Harris of California during Thursday's Democratic Party presidential debate. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab
Andrew Yang, a former tech executive, speaks during Thursday's Democratic Party presidential debate. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California was among 10 Democrats in Thursday's presidential debate. Photo Credit: NBC screen grab

It's a wrap. The second Democratic Party presidential debate is over and it's time to let us know who you think won.

Poll
Who do you think won the second Democratic Party presidential debate?
Current Results

Who do you think won the second Democratic Party presidential debate?

  • Joe Biden
    14%
  • Pete Buttigieg
    14%
  • Kamala Harris
    25%
  • Bernie Sanders
    18%
  • Andrew Yang
    11%
  • Another Democrat
    2%
  • No opinion
    16%

A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

Both debates were broadcast live by NBC-TV, Telemundo and MSNBC . Ten candidates appeared on two consecutive nights.

Former Vice President Joe Biden squared off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and seven other Democrats on Thursday night, June 27. Their exchanges got heated at times, especially when discussion shifted to private health insurance versus " Medicare for all."

Here was the lineup for the second debate:

  • Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
  • Joe Biden, former vice president
  • Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN
  • Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator
  • Kamala Harris, California senator
  • John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
  • Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
  • Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California
  • Marianne Williamson, self-help author
  • Andrew Yang, former tech executive

If you wonder who Daily Voice readers thought won the opening night's debate, click here.

Wednesday's debate covered a wide range of topics, from abortion, gay rights, gun control, health care, corporate greed, Middle East conflicts, climate change , immigration, impeachment and the ERA -- with some answers delivered in Spanish.

