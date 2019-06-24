Contact Us
Vote Now: Who Will Win First Democratic Presidential Debate?

Jon Craig
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will appear in the first televised presidential debate, against nine other Democrats, on Wednesday, June 26.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will appear in the first televised presidential debate, against nine other Democrats, on Wednesday, June 26. Photo Credit: ElizabethWarren.com

The first Democratic Party presidential debates begin this week. A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

Poll
How do you think will win the first Democratic Party presidential debate?
Current Results

How do you think will win the first Democratic Party presidential debate?

  • Cory Booker
    0%
  • Julián Castro
    0%
  • Bill de Blasio
    0%
  • John Delaney
    0%
  • Tulsi Gabbard
    9%
  • Jay Inslee
    0%
  • Amy Klobuchar
    18%
  • Beto O’Rourke
    0%
  • Tim Ryan
    0%
  • Elizabeth Warren
    73%

Debates will be spread over two nights in Miami this week -- with 10 candidates appearing each night.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

The first round of debates will be broadcast live on both NBC-TV and MSNBC.

Here is the lineup for the first debate on Wednesday, June 26

  • Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
  • Julián Castro, former U.S. housing secretary
  • Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
  • John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland
  • Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii
  • Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
  • Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
  • Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas
  • Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio
  • Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.

