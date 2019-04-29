Contact Us
Breaking News: Palisades Parkway Stretch Reopens After Car Fire
Politics

Video: Joined By Billy Joel, Cuomo Signs Bill Banning Offshore Drilling In NY Waters

Donna Christopher
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, April 29, in Wantagh, joined by Billy Joel, signed a bill banning offshore drilling in New York waters.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, April 29, in Wantagh, joined by Billy Joel, signed a bill banning offshore drilling in New York waters. Video Credit: NYGovCuomo

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Billy Joel, signed legislation to ban offshore drilling in New York State waters.

The festivities were held in Wantagh on Monday, April 29.

The legislation (S.2316 (Kaminsky)/A.2572 (Englebright) will bar the state from granting permits for drilling, or oil or gas exploration in offshore areas controlled by the state.

The ban will protect New York State waters and coasts by making it more difficult for oil and gas drilling to occur close to coastal New York, even in waters controlled by the federal government.

In addition, the legislation prohibits the leasing of State-owned underwater coastal land that would authorize or facilitate the exploration, development, or production of oil or natural gas.

The Governor signed the bill in direct response to the Trump administration proposal to open U.S. coastal areas to drilling, said Gov. Cuomo's announcement.

"This bill says no way are you going to drill off the coast of Long Island and New York because we must lead the way as an alternative to what this federal government is doing," Cuomo said.

"Today is about making sure Jones Beach and all of the coastal communities are here for our children and for the next generation. We must make sure we leave this world a better place for them because our job as parents, as citizens, as human beings is to pass it on better than you found it."

