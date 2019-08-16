Twitter Suspends Anthony Scaramucci For Mocking Trump's Weight

Former White House Communications Director and lifelong Long Islander Anthony Scaramucci has been suspended from tweeting for allegedly “fat-shaming” President Donald Trump.

Scaramucci - who moved to a new multi-million dollar Manhasset mansion earlier this year - had his account blocked on Friday, Aug. 16, when the company sent him a message saying that “We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so you’ll need to wait some time before using Twitter again.

“You will be able to unlock your account in: 7 hours and 40 minutes. Note: you may need to complete some additional tasks to resume using Twitter.”

According to reports, Scaramucci said that he believes “it is related to ‘fat-shaming’ President Trump.”

Following the president telling a crowd of supporters that someone he assumed was a protestor that he “has a serious weight problem. Go home and start exercising” at a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday, Aug. 15. The man later turned out to be a supporter who said Trump's comment was "no big deal."

In response, Scaramucci tweeted, “Said the latest President since William Howard Taft…” with a link to a Fox News video of Trump at the rally. It was the last tweet sent from his account.

Twitter confirmed to news outlets that the account is currently suspended, not locked. Scaramucci was locked out of his account “for violating (Twitter’s) abusive behavior policy.”

“If a Tweet was found to be in violation of our rules, and has yet to be deleted by the person who Tweeted it, we will hide it behind a notice. The account will remain locked until the Tweet is removed.”

Scaramucci was fired as White House comms director by then Chief of Staff John Kelly after Scaramucci's profanity-laced diatribe against other members of the White House.

Though Scaramucci lasted just 11 days on the job, he remained loyal to Trump until the two had a falling last week after Scaramucci, who grew up in Port Washington, criticized Trump on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher." Trump responded on Twitter, and Scaramucci has since stepped up his attacks on Trump both in TV interviews and on social media.

