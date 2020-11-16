Trump Supporters Chant 'Lock Her Up!' Near Clintons' Hudson Valley Home

Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump were back in the Hudson Valley making waves, this time outside the Northern Westchester home of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

A week after Trump supporters stopped traffic on the new Tappan Zee Bridge and caused other disturbances in the area, they were back on Sunday, Nov. 15, chanting and marching outside the Clintons’ Chappaqua home.

The incident came a day after Trump first acknowledged that he lost the election, though he continues to claim voter fraud.

Waving “Trump 2020” flags and chanting “Lock her up,” the crowd of supporters was seen marching near the Clintons’ home on Old House Lane, which was confirmed by Chelsea Clinton, who took to social media to comment on the situation.

“There are Trump supporters outside my parents’ house shouting through megaphones ‘Lock Her Up,’ and I just keep thinking, I hope they’re wearing masks and someday get over 2016,” she posted.

Police said that the gathering ended shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. There were no reported arrests or injuries.

