Trump Rape Accuser From Area To File Lawsuit Under New NY 'Survivors' Law

A well-known writer and advice columnist from New York who claims that former President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s plans to file a sexual battery lawsuit under the state’s new Adult Survivors Act, CBS News reports.

In a court filing as part of her ongoing defamation lawsuit against Trump, E. Jean Carroll, now age 78 and living in Orange County, says she intends to sue the former president on Thursday, Nov. 24, when the new law takes effect.

The Adult Survivors Act provides a one-year window for adult victims of sexual abuse to file a claim, even if it occurred decades ago.

Carroll made headlines in June 2019 when she detailed the allegations in a cover story for New York Magazine titled "Hideous Men," in which she alleged that Trump assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman.

The excerpt was taken from her book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.”

As part of her lawsuit, Carroll will allege that Trump committed sexual battery and “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” according to CBS News.

Carroll’s legal team also plans to depose Trump, which they previously attempted but later determined was unnecessary, CNN reports.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying he never met Carroll and that she is “totally lying” to sell her memoir and is “not my type.”

Those comments, made in 2019 while Trump was president, prompted Carroll to sue him for defamation, claiming they caused her “emotional pain and suffering”, and “damaged her reputation, honor, and dignity.”

Click here to read the report from CBS News.

