Trump Organization Lied To Tax Officials, Banks About Properties, NY AG Says, Seeking Subpoenas

Letitia James is turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump and his family.

The New York attorney general is seeking a court order to compel the former president and his two oldest children, Donald, Jr., and Ivanka to testify in their fraud case regarding their alleged misleading activity involving multiple properties and the Trump Organization.

“We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings,” James said. “No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them.”

James said that her investigation, which began in 2019, found significant evidence that directly tied the three Trumps to allegedly over-inflated property values to secure financing on multiple occasions.

They also allegedly lowered property values on some forms for tax agents but raised them to look better for financial lenders.

Specifically, they are examining a Trump property on Wall Street in Manhattan that Trump reportedly told lenders was worth $527 million, but instructed tax officials it was actually closer to $16 million.

The Seven Springs estate in Northern Westchester County in New York and a California golf course are also included in the ongoing investigation.

“We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years,” James continued.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation."

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization have claimed that James' probe is politically motivated.

“We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way," James concluded. "No one is above the law.”

