Trump 'Delay Tactics Won't Stop Our Investigation,' NY AG Says

New York Attorney General Letitia James says she will not be deterred by former President Donald Trump and his family's push back as she continues investigating questionable business practices tied to his company.

The former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., have all been subpoenaed by James' Office as the AG continues her yearslong investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump was first subpoenaed and a deadline was set for Jan. 7, and his children received the same on Monday, Jan. 3, though they have vowed not to comply as their lawyers look to block the action.

The subpoenas seek "testimony and documents 'in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent.’”

A spokesperson James’ Office said that "As her investigation into financial dealing of the Trump Organization continues, (she) is seeking interviews under oath of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

“Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law.

“For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, but despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else.”

By Monday night, attorneys for the Trumps had already filed motions in an attempt to quash to subpoenas.

“The (office of the attorney general) is engaged in a criminal investigation that has an active Grand Jury,” they wrote in a motion. “It cannot issue subpoenas for testimony under the guise of a civil investigation that will immediately become available to its own criminal investigation.”

James was having none of it, however, and took to social media to vow to continue her probe into the Trump Organization and its business practices.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are trying to stop my office from interviewing them under oath as part of our investigation into the Trump Organization and Mr. Trump,” James posted on Twitter.

“Over two years of delay tactics won’t stop our investigation because no one is above the law.”

