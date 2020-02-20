Trump Confidant, Area HS Grad Roger Stone Sentenced

Roger Stone, a Fairfield County native who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester and has been a longtime adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to prison for lying to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and other charges.

The 67-year-old Stone was indicted in January 2019 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Russia colluded with the Trump's presidential campaign.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months (three years, four months) in prison by Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday, Feb. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Four prosecutors withdrew from the case last week after the Department of Justice overruled their recommendation that Stone get a seven- to nine-year sentence.

Trump took to Twitter prior to the sentencing Thursday, writing, “’They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.’ @CNN. OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?”

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated starting on Thursday, Nov. 14 before announcing on late Friday morning, Nov. 15 that it found Stone guilty on all seven counts resulting from his September 2017 testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's efforts to damage Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent.

Stone, a self-described dirty trickster who has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, lied in his September 2017 testimony to Congress to protect the Trump campaign from embarrassment, Federal prosecutors asserted.

“Roger Stone knew if this information came out, it would look really bad for his longtime associate Donald Trump, so he lied to the committee,” prosecutor Jonathan Kravis told the jury. “Ladies and gentlemen, Roger Stone is a political strategist. He knows how this is going to look.”

Witness tampering carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The other counts carry a maximum of five years each.

Stone was born in Norwalk in 1952 and graduated from John Jay High School in Cross River in 1970. When he was a junior at John Jay, he was vice president of student government.

