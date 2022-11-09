Trump-Backed NY GOP Candidate Zeldin Refuses To Concede Race To Hochul Despite 5-Point Deficit

Although New York’s Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul has been declared the winner of the heated governor race, her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, has not yet admitted defeat, according to a report by PIX11.

On early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, Zeldin, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said he would wait until additional voting results were counted in hopes that they would earn him victory, according to the news outlet.

“We hope that as these results come in that we’ll be able to prevail,” Zeldin said, according to PIX11.

Hochul, who leads 52.6 percent to 47.4 percent with 94 percent of votes in as of late Wednesday morning, delivered a victory speech to supporters late Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Hochul, who took office in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct, is the first woman to be elected governor in New York.

The race between the two candidates proved to be a tight one, as polling numbers showed that the difference between them had tightened to only a few percentage points leading up to the election, with one poll in late October 2022 showing Zeldin, who was formally endorsed by Trump, with a slight lead over Hochul.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.