Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Politics

Trump Administration Cancels $8 Billion Healthcare Grant For New York, Cuomo Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a letter to the New York Congressional Delegation calling on its members to stand up to the federal government’s planned Medicaid funding cuts for New York State.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a letter to the New York Congressional Delegation calling on its members to stand up to the federal government’s planned Medicaid funding cuts for New York State. Video Credit: NYGovCuomo

President Donald Trump’s administration is canceling an $8 billion healthcare grant that had been awarded to New York six years ago, drawing the ire of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said that healthcare funding for New York which was previously granted in 2014 had been canceled by the president’s administration.

The $8 billion was earmarked to allow the state to transition healthcare services from primarily hospital driven to more of a community-based healthcare system.

“If there's one area that you'd think should be beyond politics, it's healthcare,” Cuomo said. “And what the federal government is doing is hurting Democrats and Republicans, it's not whether you're blue or you're red. These are needy New Yorkers, they're primarily senior citizens, who are hurt.

“We fought all of these cuts all along, but we're going to fight this cut. I'm going to contact our congressional delegation. We're going to marshal all our allies because it's unconscionable.

"There has to be a place where you doing play politics. It has to end somewhere. It should end at healthcare. Why you would want to play politics with someone's healthcare is just beyond me. They have no limits whatsoever.”

Cuomo said that the cancellation of the grant will cost New York approximately $600 million this year, which will be funded through the Medicaid program.

“In and of itself, it is very counterproductive and hurtful to this State, but when you view it in the series that are going on it is even more disturbing,” he added. “Because this is not just the federal government takes an isolated action that is hurting the state.

"There is continued pattern and series of these actions. Connect the dots and you see the line.

“I have never seen government run through a self-serving political lens like this. But that is what it is.

"My point is that at one point it has to stop. And the line in the sand has to be healthcare.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.